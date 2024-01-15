Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth II, using her monicker, Lilibet, for her first name, and Diana for her second name. It was a decision that, according to a new book, did not sit well with the late monarch.

In his book titled "Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story," out on Jan. 18, royal author Robert Hardman writes that the Queen was left infuriated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that she had given them their blessing to name their daughter Lilibet.

"Lilibet" was Queen Elizabeth II's childhood nickname, and it was ever only used by a few close friends and her immediate family members. These include her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret and her husband, Prince Philip.

Thus, there was public outcry when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their daughter's name as Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, two days after she was born in California on June 4, 2021.

Several reports then came out accusing the couple of not having asked Queen Elizbaeth II's permission to use her monicker for their daughter's name. Meanwhile, other news outlets, including the Daily Mail, wrote that they had called the monarch over the phone, but she was not in a position to say no.

Amid the backlash, a representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle then issued a statement saying: "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

Hardwan writes: "One privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname."

He adds: "The couple subsequently fired off warnings of legal action against anyone who dared to suggest otherwise, as the BBC had done. However, when the Sussexes tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed. Once again, it was a case of 'recollections may vary' - the late Queen's reaction to the Oprah Winfrey interview - as far as Her Majesty was concerned."

Hardman says that "those noisy threats of legal action duly evaporated and the libel actions against the BBC never materialised". Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet Diana's first birthday in the U.K. on June 4, 2022, when they joined the royals for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was reportedly the first and last time the Queen saw her great-granddaughter in person prior to her death on Sept. 8, 2022.