A journalist revealed that Queen Elizabeth II personally chose not to have her photo taken with Lilibet despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request because of some medical problem with her eyes.

Writing for The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey revealed that "the couple had hoped to bring their own photographer to capture the first meeting between the sovereign, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and her great-granddaughter."

However, the 86-year-old monarch "personally intervened to prevent an official image being taken." She apparently advised the couple "that she had a bloodshot eye and did not want to feature in any pictures for public consumption."

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to capture the moment when Queen Elizabeth II finally meets Lilibet. But palace aides were said to have been hesitant and concerned that the pictures could end up on a U.S. TV network or Netflix, with whom the couple has signed a multi-million dollar deal.

Instead, Tominey shared that the 37-year-old had expressed his desire to get an official photograph of the two Lilibets together in the future. The British journalist also clarified reports that said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their daughter to her great-grandmother after Trooping the Colour on June 2.

She said the meeting took place right after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in the U.K. on June 1. "They flew into Farnborough airport the day before" the parade and went straight to Windsor Castle to meet the Queen with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

It is believed that the family had an intimate, private meeting with the Queen which lasted for just 15 minutes. The couple also did not press Her Majesty for photos out of respect for her health condition.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not have had the opportunity to get a photo taken of Queen Elizabeth II with their daughter. But they were able to have her photo taken as she turned a year old on June 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Lilibet's birthday with a picnic at Frogmore Cottage. Their friend and photographer Misan Harriman, who was at the bash with his wife and two children, captured a photo of Lilibet which the couple shared with the public.