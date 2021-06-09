Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not waste time in introducing their baby girl Lilibet "Lili" Diana to Queen Elizabeth II. They reportedly called her right away upon their return home from the hospital.

A source told People that the couple was just too excited for the queen to meet her 11th great-grandchild. They did a video call so the British monarch could get her first glimpse at the newborn.

"They were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," the source said, adding that they did so "after returning home from the hospital."

This means that Queen Elizabeth II knew before the public that Meghan Markle already gave birth to her baby girl. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter on the morning of June 4. They did not announce her birth until Sunday, June 6.

Buckingham Palace also learned of the baby's arrival along with the general public. This means the queen did not relay what she learned with her senior aides. She kept it private and respected the couple's decision to announce Lilibet's birth at a later date.

Read more Harry and Meghan told Queen in advance about daughter's name; but kept palace 'in the dark'

It is said that Queen Elizabeth II was also privy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to name their daughter usisng her nickname. They reportedly told her in advance but kept top aides at Buckingham Palace in the dark.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple announced on their Archewell Foundation website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now on parental leave so they can concentrate on life as a family of four. A spokesperson for the couple said they are "adjusting to the newborn routine again, only this time they are doing it on their terms." As for big brother Archie, he is "very happy" to have little sister Lilibet.