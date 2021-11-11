British journalist Camilla Tominey is clearly not a fan of Meghan Markle and she made this known during an ITV interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The associate editor of The Daily Telegraph appeared on "Good Morning Britain" on Wednesday to discuss the royal's chat with The New York Times at the DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday. She had condemned tabloids and called them unhealthy. She also expressed her hope they would one day come with warning labels about their toxicity to mental health.

Tominey is against the Duchess of Sussex's opinions as she defended the tabloids instead, particularly the Daily Mail and The Sun. She asked, "Is she including People magazine in that when she got her friends to give statements on how she was being treated in the royal family?"

She continued, "Or is she including The Sun in that, who very successfully every year campaigns for people in the military with the Millie Awards? Or is she including the Daily Mail in that, which very successfully campaigned to hold the killers of Stephen Lawrence to justice?"

Tominey, who also writes about the British royal family, suggested, "Let's not have this broad-brushed generalisation about aspects of the media." She said the media in "a great many instances has actually helped not only the general public with regard to raising awareness of things like MPs being on the take but equally her own family."

Schofield came to Meghan Markle's defence and said of the tabloids, "There are some pretty toxic areas," to which the journalist replied, "There are, but nothing's perfect and neither is Meghan."

The "Good Morning Britain" co-host continued his defence of the Duchess of Sussex and said she has been "honest" from the start about her dislike for tabloids. Schofield told Tominey, "The thing is, isn't it true though that a lot of people are very scared to take on those tabloids or the online papers? Because if you go for them, they quite obviously go for you. So, she was quite honest." He said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have "been quite honest about their disapproval of them and therefore every single thing now is an attack on them."