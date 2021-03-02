A preview of Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had fans pointing out the subtle messages that the couple is trying to impart to viewers. Outside of the many tributes to Princess Diana, there is also a homage to Canada and many more.

CBS released a teaser for the upcoming 90-minute special that showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding the interview in a lush garden surrounded by plants and trees. According to The Telegraph, the backdrop did not appear to be from the couple's Montecito home nor at Winfrey's mansion. It is said to be from another location in Santa Barbara so the royals can maintain the privacy they seek while in their own home.

For the interview, Meghan Markle wore her hair up in a bun instead of her usual flowing locks. Her black eyeliner is said to be reminiscent of what Princess Diana wore in her famous 1995 tell-all Panorama interview. It draws "all the attention" to the eyes, which "holds a lot of the emotions" and "adds a bit of weight and drama," according to beauty expert Sonia Haria.

The duchess also wore a black Giorgio Armani dress adorned with a lotus flower design, which symbolises rebirth, self-regeneration, and enlightenment. The flower is symbolic for the couple in the sense that they refuse to accept defeat regardless of the challenges brought their way.

No subject was off limits. The world’s first look at “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”?? pic.twitter.com/8hoxc023mX — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana via the diamond tennis bracelet she wore during the interview. Prince Harry's mother wore the piece of jewellery in one of her last public appearances in June 1997, weeks before her death. It is a poignant reminder that they will not let what the duke feared of "history repeating itself" happen to their marriage and family.

She also paid respects to the two Commonwealth countries she lived in, Canada and Britain, with her earrings from Canadian brand Birks, and necklace from British designer Pippa Small.

CBS released the teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview on Monday with a promise that "there is no subject that is off-limits." The TV special will air on March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.