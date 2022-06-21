The nephew of Irma Garcia, one of the teachers who was killed alongside 19 children during a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May, said that Meghan Markle personally reached out to his family to offer her condolences.

Mrs. Garcia was a teacher at Robb Elementary School where the horrific incident took place on May 24. She reportedly shielded her students when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in her classroom.

Following news of her tragic death, her husband, Joe Garcia, visited her makeshift memorial. But the heartache was probably too much to bear and he suffered a heart attack and died two days later. They were married for 24 years and left four children behind, two daughters and two sons.

According to the 48-year-old's nephew, John Martinez, Meghan Markle personally called to check on his family. He wrote on Twitter, "The way my mom just got off the phone with Meghan Markle...the Duchess, she's so sweet and lovely, she really went out of her way to check on the family, it means so much."

Netizens also thanked the Duchess of Sussex for her thoughtfulness. One commented on the post, "I've had your aunt and uncle in my thoughts. Lovely to hear your mom feels the love from around the world. Also thank you, Meghan, for reaching to the victim's family."

Another wrote, "How sweet of Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

Martinez also shared the devastating news of his uncle Joe Garcia's death on Twitter. He also said that his uncle "pretty much just fell over" after he left flowers at his wife's memorial.

Meghan Markle also personally visited the memorial and laid flowers for the victims on May 26. Photos from the visit showed her fighting back tears as she placed the flowers. Likewise, she donated food and drinks and helped set them up at a community housing centre where a blood donation drive was happening. She came in unannounced and dressed incognito so the locals did not know she was royalty until after she left. One of the volunteers remembered her being "really sweet" and another said she was easy to talk to.