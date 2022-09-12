Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the crowd who had gathered outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10, when they stepped out with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout. The public especially praised the Duchess of Sussex for joining the group after what she allegedly went through in the U.K.

The "Fab Four" reunited to look at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II and greeted the well-wishers. They reportedly stayed for about 40 minutes shaking hands and thanking everyone.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout

Video footage from the walkabout showed that at some point, the crowd cheered when they saw the four reunited during such an emotional time. There were also those who praised the Duchess of Sussex for taking part given the abuse she allegedly suffered in the country through the British press.

Prince Harry and Meghan made an unexpected appearance today outside the gates of Windsor Castle.



They joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for a walkabout to view the flowers left by mourners outside the Royal estate.#Royal #RoyalFamily #Queen

Any fros pic.twitter.com/mS0A5BwrvV — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 10, 2022

Netizens flocked to Twitter to praise Meghan Markle for her bravery with one writing, "This woman did not have to show up. That country has abused her so terribly. Meghan has the heart of a lion. Prince Harry is lucky."

This woman did not have to show up. That country has abused her so terribly. Meghan has the heart of a lion. Prince Harry is lucky. pic.twitter.com/jjFHOO0hmk — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) September 10, 2022

Another commented, "It's true...she is next level Goddess!!! She knows how to dig deep and just be her usual caring & loving self because she knows that the media are gonna media no matter what!"

A third added, "The country that has abused Meghan for years. She had no reason to be there. Other than to support her husband. Truly a heart of a Lion."

Meanwhile, others thought it was brave of her to join Prince William and Kate Middleton and face the crowd. One commented that it "took enormous guts, grace, and dignity for Meghan Markle to appear in this capacity."

However, others were not convinced that her intentions at the walkabout were pure. One said, "Just after more credibility for the next book, interview, or film deal - don't kid yourself, she's trouble."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already in the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. All her children and grandchildren travelled to her Scottish estate to be with her. Both Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Sussex were not around.