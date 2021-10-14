Royal biographer Angela Levin accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of capitalising on their connections with the British royals following the couple's announcement of their latest financial venture.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday that they have joined $1 billion-fintech managing company Ethic as "impact partners" and investors. They said they aim to encourage people, especially the younger generation, to invest in sustainable companies.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are now 'impact partners' of $1B fintech company

It is just one of the many lucrative deals the couple has made since they moved to America in March 2020. They also have multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. According to Levin, they still continue to make a profit out of the royal family name after they quit their royal duties.

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" questioned their latest business venture as she told GB News, "they're not financiers, they know zero." She claimed the couple will do anything to make money at the expense of the royal family name to sustain their livelihood after Prince Charles cut them off financially last year.

"They want to come back [to the UK] every now and again and either film what they're doing or have grievances to talk about when they come back home, but it will keep them up as royals," she said adding, "The longer they're away and don't come to the UK, interest in them will diminish because they haven't got up-to-date understanding of what's going on."

We're thrilled to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners at Ethic. Together, we are committed to creating a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future. Learn more: https://t.co/zMDWS0Gg7u — Ethic (@ethicinvesting) October 12, 2021

However, Levin called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "quite clever" in that "they want to keep one finger on the Royal Family in the UK just so they can be attached to companies they know nothing about and can't give them anything...but their names will help them do it and earn pots of money."

It is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could potentially increase awareness about sustainable investing through their work with Ethic. They can encourage people to invest in a good cause, as the former "Suits" star said it could be through an "investment of time" through mentoring, doing charity work, or investment of funds.

Levin's comments about Prince Harry and Meghan's work with Ethic come after she clarified that they will never represent the royal family again. As such, the public should not view their public engagements (the recent one in New York) and their work as a representation of the British monarchy.