Brandi Carlile only had good things to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when asked during Sunday's 2023 Grammy Awards about meeting the couple.

The singer, who won Best Americana Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, was among the guests at Portia de Rossi's 50th birthday/surprise vow renewal with Ellen DeGeneres on Jan. 31. She performed for the couple while Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.

Spotted among the guests were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with whom Carlile said she had fun chatting at the party. When asked what it was like to meet the royals, she told Entertainment Tonight that "they just really felt like normal, decent, good-humoured people."

She shared, "We just had a great chat. I'm not going to pretend that I haven't seen the hubbub, I've seen the hubbub, but I haven't paid very close attention to it."

A video posted on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" YouTube channel showed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beaming and cheering as they witnessed de Rossi and the talk show host renew their vows after 14 years of being married. Other guests at the party reportedly also included Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, who are also neighbours of the Sussexes and DeGeneres in Montecito.

Speaking about the ceremony, Carlile said, "I was just an attendee and Portia was like 'Can you just burst into the first verse of 'The First Time I Saw Your Face,' and I was like 'Absolutely that's what I do. So in front of like these mega celebrities I just had to go at the top of my lungs, 'The first time...' and they were looking at me like 'Does Brandi need some attention right now?'"

The singer shared that "it was actually a beautiful thing to witness" de Rossi and DeGeneres renew their vows adding, "We love them, they are our sisters."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the birthday/renewal comes after the duke's series of TV appearances to promote his memoir "Spare." Meanwhile, the duchess stayed silent and let her husband take the spotlight. This is the first time that the Sussexes were seen together after their appearance at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York City on Dec. 6, 2022.