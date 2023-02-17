Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly hired a venture capitalist to help them build their U.S. business empire so they can continue to enjoy their lavish lifestyle.

Author and "Loose Women" panelist Jane Moore addressed claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired Hollywood broker Adam Lilling in her piece for The Sun. She wrote that the couple has teamed up with the entrepreneur "in a bid to boost their earning power."

"Lilling has an excellent track record with other 'celebrities' (because that's what H&M are now), but what if he hasn't taken them on? In pursuit of maintaining the life to which they have become accustomed and need ongoing funds for, they might search elsewhere for help," she wrote and cautioned, "And look how that turned out for Uncle Andrew with his financier chum Jeffrey (Epstein)."

According to Page Six, Ellen DeGeneres introduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Lilling during Portia de Rossi's 50th birthday party/surprise vow renewal on Jan. 31.

According to the publication, Lilling could greatly help the Sussexes make more money because he works at the "intersection of celebrity and venture investing." He has reportedly worked with DeGeneres for a long time and his other clients include Matthew McConaughey and other A-list celebrities.

In 2012, Forbes named Lilling as one of the "12 Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing LA Forever." The 53-year-old founded Pentagon CDs, an online internet and music enterprise which Virgin acquired in 1999. He also launched BiggerBoat, an entertainment search engine that helps people find artists and producers on the internet.

Then in 2022, he and his business partner Amanda Groves were named by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the "Top Dealmakers of 2022" who "brokered big-ticket pacts, cultivated content and built brands from scratch amid the streaming wars."

Their company, Plus Capital, has reportedly helped "set up more than 250 deals including Multiverse with Paul George and Terry Crews, Pachama with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Salesforce with Matthew McConaughey, and Vegamour with Nicole Kidman."

Interestingly, Lilling is a fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. He promoted the Duchess of Sussex's "Archetypes" Spotify podcast and the Duke of Sussex's BetterUp interviews on his Twitter page. He also told The Hollywood Reporter that Archetypes was his favourite podcast for 2022. But he has yet to confirm if he has teamed up with the Sussexes on their business venture.