The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still hounded by paparazzi even as they start with their new life away from the royal limelight in Canada. Thus, they have issued a warning against the harassment.

According to Sky News, the couple has threatened legal action against paparazzi after photos of the former "Suits" star on a park in Vancouver Island were leaked online. The pictures show the Duchess smiling as she went out for a walk with her two dogs while cradling baby Archie. Two members of her security detail followed closely behind her.

The couple's lawyers claim the photos were taken without the Duchess' consent and that the photographer hid behind bushes just to take pictures. This is supposedly also not the only time that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to contend with paparazzi in Canada.

It is said that photographers attempt to take photos of the family while they are inside their home using long-range lenses. Paparazzi were also camped outside their home (as of this writing it is unclear if the photographers are still there).

This is not the first time that photos of the Duchess of Sussex going about her way in Canada appeared online. A video that shows her at Vancouver International Airport to pick up her friend also appeared online. It shows Meghan on the driver's seat while her security sat beside her on the passenger's seat.

There is no information as yet on what will happen if the paparazzi do not heed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's warnings. But this is the second time that the couple had gone after intrusive media.

In October, they launched a lawsuit against U.K. publication The Mail after it printed a private letter Meghan Markle reportedly wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Prince Harry also launched a legal complaint against two U.K. tabloids over alleged phone hacking incidents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to stay in Vancouver Island to live a peaceful life away from the royal spotlight. They wanted privacy which they did not get while in the U.K. where they had to deal with paparazzi harassment.