Royal expert Katie Nicholl says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have very much settled into their new lives in California. She claims that they may never want to return to the U.K. again.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020 and now live in their Montecito mansion with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet,1. They have launched their own non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation, and continue to do public service through various charities.

Despite being royals, they try to live normal lives as much as possible in the U.S.A. The former "Suits" star recently talked about her seemingly relatable life with Prince Harry in an interview with Variety. She admitted that they are "commuters" and that her husband loves to drive through the In-N-Out near their area and surprise the employees. She even claimed that they are such regulars to the point that the staff members already know their orders.

According to Nicholl, the duchess' revelations showed that they are "very much focused on their new lives and what they're doing." She mentioned the Netflix docuseries the couple is doing and how Meghan Markle "sort of skirted the issue as to exactly what it's about and what we can expect."

She said in an interview on the "To Di For Daily" podcast, "I think it's very clear that they are living and loving their lives in California."

Nicholl shared that when people ask if "there's ever a way back for them" to the U.K. and join the royal fold, she said, "I think they don't want to come back and I think that interview sort of makes it very clear that this is their new life. This is what it's all about for them."

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. was in September when they initially had a one-week itinerary for charity visits. But that visit was extended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. They participated in the funeral events and the state funeral on Sept. 19. They did not extend their stay further after that and went home to California to be with Archie and Lilibet, who were reportedly being taken care of by the duchess' mum, Doria Ragland, while they were away.