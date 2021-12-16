Makeup artist Daniel Martin and hairstylist Serge Normant said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed no semblance of royalty when they reunited for the Intrepid Museum gala in New York on Nov. 10.

The glam duo from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding remembered it was all fun and laughter when they met up again in preparation for the event. Martin said it was "so much fun" to have all of them back together again.

"It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together," he said in an interview for the winter issue of People magazine, out on Dec. 17.

He added, "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"

Martin also spoke about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are adjusting to family life in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. He said they "are loving life as a family of four" and that they have "struck a rhythm as a foursome." The couple welcomed Archie's baby sister Lilibet Diana on June 4.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy being parents. They reportedly "couldn't wait to get home" to their children when they made their first public engagement together in New York City months after welcoming their daughter.

Martin added, "It's about finding that work-life balance now, which ties into Meghan lobbying for parental paid leave. They're experiencing it themselves. They know it affects everyone in the family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to share a photo of Lilibet with the public. They have so far kept details about her life private since her birth. The former "Suits" star recently told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show that the young royal is already teething.

Likewise, a source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are amazed at how fast Lilibet is growing. The six-month-old is already showing her personality. They are said to be not only enjoying two-year-old Archie's company, but Lilibet's too because she is "such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around."