Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have adjusted to their new life as a family of four. They are even planning a beach trip soon with their children, son Archie, and baby girl Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet on June 4 and could not be happier to be spending time with their children. A source said that they have been "relaxing at home" since the birth and that the duchess "is already back on her feet and walking the dogs."

The couple is said to be helping each other out with household chores in their Montecito mansion. The insider claimed that Prince Harry has been a great help to his wife since she gave birth to their daughter.

"Harry is a devoted family man and has been helping out around the house. He picks vegetables from the garden to make fresh juices for Meghan," the source told InTouch Weekly adding that "He also entertains Archie when she needs to rest up. The proud dad is said to be fond of his two-year-old son and loves taking him "to see the chickens or for a swim in the pool.

As for Archie, the toddler is already enjoying being an older brother. He has reportedly already "developed a special bond" with his baby sister. He has even added "Lili" to his list of vocabulary words as the insider claimed it is now one of his new "favourite words" to say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared on their Archewell Foundation website that they will go on parental leave following Lilibet's birth. They have yet to leave their home, but according to the insider, they already have plans "to take a family trip to the beach very soon."

Butterfly Beach is said to be a popular spot in Santa Barbara and likely where the duke was filmed walking with Archie and their dogs. It could also be the same beach featured in the video the couple shared during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The black and white clip shot by Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle, Archie, and their rescued beagle.