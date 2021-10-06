Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen visiting the Santa Barbara estate of Bill Guthy, co-founder of Guthy-Renker, several times earlier this year, prompting speculations that they are starting their own beauty or wellness brand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed with Doria Ragland leaving Guthy's ranch in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara several times this year. Satellite images shared by the Daily Mail showed the trio driving in and out of the estate in a black Range Rover between February and March.

The former royals were seen leaving the property on March 1. The Duke of Sussex is pictured on the driver's seat with his wife by his side both looking pensive. Ms. Ragland is seated in the back passenger seat although she is barely visible in the photo.

It is also believed that the couple may have used Guthy's ranch to film their explosive Oprah interview on Feb. 19. A stone courtyard similar to the outdoor garden setting for the interview appeared in one of the satellite photos.

Interestingly, Guthy had previously put up part of his ranch for rent under the name Paradise Retreats. The ad had boasted of its avocado orchards, panoramic views of Santa Barbara and Ventura, yurt, media room, pool, and a private drive. It is billed as a "world class vacation rental" with three beds and 4.5 bathrooms.

It is unclear what business Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have with the 66-year old, but his firm is known for its celebrity-endorsed beauty products. The firm reportedly made Cindy Crawford famous when she endorsed its anti-aging skin cream "Meaningful Beauty" through infomercials.

Other A-list celebrities with beauty product lines under Guthy-Renker include Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Jessica Simpson, and Katy Perry, whose husband Orlando Bloom is friends with the duke.

Representatives for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Guthy-Renker refused to comment when asked about any personal or business relationship going on between them. It is said that the couple has been friendly with Guthy and they even boarded his firm's Dassault Falcon jet back to California following their three-day visit to New York City.