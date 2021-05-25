A royal expert believes that Meghan Markle will give birth to her baby girl with Prince Harry before the month ends, as they have previously confirmed her arrival in the summertime.

The Duke and Duchess have kept details about their daughter private, including her birth date and proposed name. The heavily pregnant royal has also remained out of the public eye for most of her pregnancy.

But there is no doubt that she is going to give birth anytime soon, given the size of her belly when she recorded her speech for the VAX Live concert. According to Daily Beast's Royalist newsletter, this could happen sometime this month, of which there are only seven days remaining.

"The Royalist was always taught summer started in June, but there have also been rumours the baby was due sooner than that, so we think the answer is 'any day now,'" the newsletter said as quoted by Mirror.

Meanwhile, health experts believe that Meghan Markle could have an "early and quick labour" because she has double-jointed fingers, which is referred to as Hypermobility. Dr Adam Taylor, an expert in anatomy at Lancaster Medical School, told The Sun that this genetic condition could give the duchess an easier birth because it loosens the ligaments of the pelvis during pregnancy.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take 'time off' after 'home birth' of baby girl

Birth coach Alexandra Kremer added that she could also have a premature labour "due to how fragile the connective tissue can be." But despite these claims, the former "Suits" star was actually eight days overdue when she gave birth to Archie on May 6, 2019.

As to the matter of their baby girl's arrival, reports have it that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may go for a home birth this time as what they initially planned with Archie. That or they could stay at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, according to close pal Omid Scobie. The hospital has some of the finest maternity suites in America but it comes with a hefty price. A night in the deluxe maternity suite can cost nearly £3,000 ($4,254) and it provides 24/7 access to a personal duola who will give "physical, emotional, and education support." Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham also welcomed their children in the hospital.