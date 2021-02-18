Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to become parents for the second time, but they were "nervous" in the initial days of the pregnancy, as it happened quickly after the Duchess suffered a "devastating" miscarriage.

A source close to the couple told People magazine: "They were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy."

The insider added that the royal couple were always "hopeful that they would get pregnant again" after Meghan suffered the miscarriage in July last year, and were "overjoyed that it happened so quickly."

The source revealed that the Sussexes, who became parents for the first time in May 2019 upon the birth of their son Archie, wanted to get pregnant soon as they "always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age." The royal toddler had featured in his parents' second baby announcement as well, which went like: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother."

A royal insider also told the outlet that Harry and Meghan are excited for the new addition to their family, saying: "They are besotted parents, and they can't wait to share that even more with a second child. They are both so happy to have their little family."

However, midwives also believe that it will be a "bittersweet" pregnancy for the Sussexes, as having a rainbow baby can "stir up heart-breaking memories and complex emotions."

Midwife Sophie King from Tommy's, a charity specializing in researching the causes and prevention of pregnancy complications, miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, and neonatal death, told Mail Online: "Any expectant or new parent may struggle with anxiety, but it can be hard for those who have lost babies to believe that won't happen again, or they may feel guilty for being excited about a new arrival while grieving a sibling."

"Grief, pregnancy, and parenting are all very tiring so the combination can be very challenging. Children born after loss are often called 'rainbow babies' to symbolize hope and light after a dark time, but it's important to remember that a rainbow doesn't erase the storm that came before it," King added.