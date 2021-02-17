Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle expects to see his grandkids one day despite his row with the Duchess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced that they are expecting their second child, a little brother or sister for Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The British royal family immediately reacted to the news noting they are "delighted," and now Meghan's father is also sending congratulations to the expecting parents, reports The Mirror.

"I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth," Thomas Markle said in a recent conversation with CBS TV's "Inside Edition." The 76-year-old, who hasn't even met his son-in-law Prince Harry or his royal grandchild Archie, further added: "I hope some day I get to see my grandchildren."

"They're all royal grandchildren," he said.

Read more Meghan Markle slams tabloids over 'damage' they caused after winning privacy lawsuit

Thomas lives in Rosarito, Mexico, just 250 miles from the Sussexes' £11million mansion in Santa Barbara, California. However, he hasn't spoken to his daughter since before her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. He wasn't in attendance at the royal wedding as it took place just weeks after he underwent a heart surgery, and it was Harry's father, Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

Their bitter feud was played out in public after a letter Meghan wrote to him was published by a British tabloid. He had promised to give evidence against Meghan in a privacy case she filed against the publication, but the "Suits" alum won the claim last week in a summary judgement, which means there wasn't a trial.

"I am disappointed about this decision from the judge. I don't know how you can judge a case without getting testimony from witnesses. Witnesses that want to speak. I'm not the only one who wants to speak," Thomas said about his daughter's victory.

"I am the one who went to the newspapers with this information and with this letter. They didn't come to me, I went to them. And I went to them to give them part of this letter to defend myself against People magazine. So I don't know how you can make a judgment until you have spoken to those people and me," added Thomas, who shares Meghan with ex-wife Doria Ragland. The Duchess continues to enjoy a close relationship with her mother Doria, who often visits the Sussexes at their new home.