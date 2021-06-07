Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have already narrowed down their list of potential godmothers for their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with Oprah Winfrey is likely among the A-list celebrities they have in mind.

An insider claimed this "coveted role" has already been "reserved" for Winfrey since their March interview. Likewise, the couple's friend and co-author of "Finding Freedom," Omid Scobie, hinted that the talk show host is being considered for the role since she has become a permanent fixture in the couple's life. They have grown close to each other since the explosive interview.

Congratulations on the birth of Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor being born on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/tzgAPMKXlD — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) June 6, 2021

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping this information private because they do not want to attract publicity. They do not want to stir any more controversy than what happened after their interview aired.

"If one of those godparents is Oprah - and I'm not saying that she is - then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself," Scobie said as quoted by The Sun.

Another on the list of potential godmothers for Lilibet is Meghan Markle's friend and tennis champion, Serena Williams. They have known each other for seven years, prior to the former "Suits" star becoming a duchess. Williams, who is a mum herself, was there at her friend's Royal Wedding in May 2018.

"The pair have been pals since meeting at a glitzy event and Meghan has been pictured supporting the champ at a string of tennis matches. Gushing Serena recently heaped praise on the former actress' 'strength and poise' - claiming she was the 'strongest person I know'," the publication noted.

Then there is TV presenter Gayle King, Winfrey's best friend, who has recently been outspoken of her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She has been described as the "mouthpiece" for the royal couple since the March interview.

Another possible "strong" woman for Lilibet's godmother is superstar Beyonce. The singer has praised the duchess for her bravery in speaking out the truth during the Oprah interview.

The list is purely speculative for now as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain mum on details about Lilibet Diana's godparents. The couple welcomed their daughter on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.