Meghan Markle is said to be leaning on Prince Harry now more than ever as they brace for possible criticism over their appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly has a lot on her mind right now. Aside from worrying about their visit to the U.K., she has to think about her father's health. Despite not publicly commenting on reports that Thomas Markle Sr. suffered a major stroke, she is said to be deeply concerned about him.

A source believed to be close to the former "Suits" star claimed that she is "obviously saddened by this news, but she's also extremely torn about how to handle it."

"Naturally she's concerned to read these reports that he's sick, he's still her father after all, despite their many differences and the difficulties she's had to endure with the endless family drama and embarrassment she's suffered through the years. It goes without saying she hopes he's OK, but the fact is that they've been estranged for a very long time and it's hard to see that position changing right now given everything that's gone on," the insider told Heatworld.

The source claimed that news about Thomas Sr.'s health could not have come at the "worst possible time." It reportedly only adds to the stress Meghan Markle is feeling with her appearance at the Platinum Jubilee.

It will be the first official engagement for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they left their royal duties in January 2020. They will have their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, around for the celebrations. The family's appearance will likely attract a lot of media attention, good and bad, and with it comes the anxiety.

The source claimed that right now Meghan Markle is "assessing all the facts and keeping a dignified silence whilst trying to focus on her trip." She is grateful that she has her husband to count on when she wants some support and level-headed advice. She has reportedly told him that "she needs him to support her through this while protecting her against the royals during the Jubilee. But deep down, she knows he'll always have her back."