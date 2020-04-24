A sea of options has opened up for Meghan Markle for her new profession after she quit as a senior member of the British royal family. While many of her fans want her to venture back into the entertainment industry, bookies in the United States believe she should run for the White House in the 2024 presidential elections.

While Meghan Markle's popularity has tumbled in the United Kingdom, after she quit the British royal family with husband Prince Harry, the support she receives from her fans has been unwavering in the US. Bookies believe that the "Suits" alum, who shifted to Los Angeles last month, has valid chances of becoming the 47th president of the United States, reports Washington Examiner.

The 38-year-old has become bookies' fifth favourite to move into the White House in 2024, hinting that she might have a shot at the Oval office in the coming years. Global betting firm Oddschecker makes the Duchess of Sussex a 100-1 shot to take over as the President of the United States. However, that is a long shot since bookies say her odds are likely to tumble as time passes.

Oddschecker spokesman Pete Watt said: "We've had an actor in the Oval Office before and it currently houses a television personality. But could we have both at the same time? Stranger things have happened. Markle's odds remain very high," noting that a bet placed today of $10 would win a $1000. Watt added the oddsmakers will go into a panic if the interest in Meghan continues.

The British royal's wife who was born in Los Angeles, remains a US citizen even though she was working to get her British citizenship after marrying into the royal family. Although Meghan and Harry have become "financially independent" members of the British royalty, they would visit Britain from time to time as they had announced to split their time between the UK and North America.

Other celebrities that have been bookies' favourites for the Oval office are chat show host Oprah Winfrey and Hollywood heartthrobs George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson. The most favourite to win in 2024 is current vice president Mike Pence and former vice-president Joe Biden, who is this year's likely Democrat nominee.

The picks indicate that political gamblers believe Donald Trump will return to White House after this year's election. According to betting activity at US-Bookies.com, Trump has a 50.2 percent chance to win while Biden has 41.1 percent.