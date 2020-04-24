The first hearing in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's legal battle against British tabloid begin this Friday. The trial against the publication will take place in London High Court.

In October 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their decision to take legal action against the British tabloid public through a lengthy statement on their then official website Sussex Royal. The couple decided to take matters to the court when apparently sections of Meghan's private letter to her father Thomas Markle was published in the newspaper in question.

In their statement, the couple claimed that, "This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media." It was suggested that the letter was published "unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate" by the newspaper and its parent company.

Schillings is handling the case, and the proceedings will take place in the Chancery Division of the High Court under the charges of misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

According to Press Gazette, the first hearing will have both Meghan and the newspapers' lawyers meet for a remote preliminary hearing ahead of a full trial. During the hearing, the publication's lawyers are looking forward to striking out parts of Meghan's case ahead of the main trial, as per the court documents.

The news comes after Meghan and Harry's spokesperson sent out a letter to four UK publications on Sunday revealing their new press strategy. In a letter obtained by The Guardian, the Sussexes declared that they would not be dealing with these four British tabloids in the future. In their letter, they said that there would be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with these four tabloids, their Sunday counterparts, and online editions, except when necessary that too through their lawyers. This seems to be their first step in their legal battle against the British media. However, the battle is just beginning. What comes next is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan along with their baby Archie are now residing in their Los Angeles home after officially stepping down from their royal duties.