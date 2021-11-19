Meghan Markle gets along with at least one royal, and surprisingly it's the one who was rumoured to be feuding with the Duchess of Sussex.

In her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Duchess revealed that she shares a close friendship with Princess Eugenie, cousin of her husband Prince Harry. Meghan said that she and Harry wanted to enjoy a night on the town before their relationship was revealed to the world and sent under the constant watch of media, and they turned to Eugenie for help.

The couple, along with Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, enjoyed a night out in Toronto in 2016 before going public with their relationship. They also managed to avoid the press and remain incognito during their outing as it was sometime around Halloween.

The former actress recalled to DeGeneres about the night out, "He (Harry) came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

"It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just have one fun final night out," she added.

Eugenie and Jack were also present when Harry and Meghan were spotted in public for the first time together at a party in Soho House in Toronto in 2016. Meghan had revealed in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year that she had been friends with Eugenie before she started dating her cousin.

"Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable [...] We're friends with them as a couple," she said.

Harry and Meghan also offered Eugenie and Jack their UK residence Frogmore Cottage when the latter couple were expecting their first child. They continue to live there with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, whom they welcomed in February.

Eugenie also dedicated an Instagram post to Meghan and Harry when they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, in June this year. The Princess was also the only royal who joined Meghan's 40x40 initiative that she launched on her birthday in August to help women return to the workforce after the pandemic.

These signs of their friendship came after months of rumours that their relationship soured when Harry and Meghan chose to announce their first pregnancy to the family at Eugenie's wedding to Jack in October 2018. The couple apparently also made a subtle reference to Eugenie and her sister Beatrice keeping their royal titles despite their financially-independent career while they were asked to stop using theirs when they quit as senior royals.