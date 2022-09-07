Meghan Markle has reportedly been waiting to hit out against the Firm, and the individuals who have hurt her, and feels that now is the right time to do so.

It is said that the Duchess of Sussex is looking to use her Spotify podcast and Netflix deal to fight back. With three episodes out already, her "Archetypes" podcast continues to hit the charts and has been getting rave reviews too. Suffice to say, it has definitely caught the public's attention.

Now, a source told Heatworld that the former "Suits" star "is relishing this – she's been plotting her revenge for months. She and Harry have been biding their time and resisting the temptation to hit back at a lot of people who have caused them anguish, but the gloves are off now."

The insider said it would be a "selective mission" since "it would be impossible to get back at every single institution or individual who's caused them pain." The source added that the Duchess of Sussex is "not going to back down or silence herself – she already has plenty more things ready to say that are going to raise eyebrows."

"Meghan is acutely aware that the vast majority of critics won't change their opinions about her, and that's just something she and Harry have to learn to live with. But she doesn't care, because she finally has a platform with this podcast and TV show," the tipster explained adding, "She and Harry can now control their narrative, and pick off their enemies one by one, totally on their own terms and without censorship. Anyone who stands in their way risks their wrath, it's as simple as that."

Meghan Markle made headlines last week with the release of her cover interview for The Cut magazine. In it, she touched on the life she and Prince Harry left behind in the U.K. and their relationship with the British royals. Then, she slammed royal protocols on her "Archetypes" podcast and admitted that she felt the negative connotation of the word "ambition" and felt how it is to be treated as a Black woman after she became a member of the royal household.