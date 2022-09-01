Meghan Markle has been making headlines these past few days because of her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify and her recent magazine interview. In both, she slammed being a working royal, which according to sources, made the royals unhappy.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a series of revelations in her podcast including the fire incident in her son Archie's nursery while they were on a tour of South Africa in 2019. She slammed royal protocols for making her leave their child in the nanny's care hours after the incident, because they had one last official visit to attend to.

Then, in her magazine interview for The Cut, she opened up about making an "active effort" when asked if she could ever forgive her royal in-laws. She also shunned royal protocols regarding school runs and in sharing photos on social media. Suffice to say, she completely violated the royal decree of "never complain, never explain."

According to a source, the royals are "disappointed" with Meghan Markle because of her latest comments in the interview and on her podcast. The insider told Entertainment Tonight that her statements mark a "loss of trust" from the British royals.

"They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicise family matters in public," the insider said.

Meghan Markle first shocked the world when she sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 for an exclusive interview about her former royal life. In it, she accused Kate Middleton of making her cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. She also said concerns were raised regarding their son Archie's skin colour even before he was born. This revelation led to accusations of racism and a guessing game of who among the royal family members is racist. Prince William has since told reporters that his family is "very much not racist."

Regardless, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to talk about their former royal lives in interviews. The latest with The Cut magazine even had the Duchess of Sussex lamenting the lack of guidance she could have received from a senior royal regarding royal protocols and traditions.