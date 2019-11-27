Meghan Markle has taken a vacation to spend some valuable "family time" with Prince Harry and baby Archie, but that did not stop her from fulfilling her role of her royal patronage.

The royal patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) penned a letter to show her support on World Access to Higher Education Day, discussing the importance of access to education for all, reports People.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has always been vocal about the importance of education, wrote in her letter, "Today, on World Access to Higher Education Day, we are able to celebrate the vital role that colleges and universities play in society and how important it is for all people, regardless of gender or socioeconomic background, to have the opportunity to access this higher education. The value of this cannot be understated."

The 38-year-old, who is a graduate of Northwestern University, said "because education expands mindsets, and those minds can then expand the scope of the world at large. From a micro to a macro level, it is with education that we see great change."

Read our Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussexâ€™s message of support on #WAHED2019 https://t.co/tori5h55d5 pic.twitter.com/xUH2SHJIwo — The ACU (@The_ACU) November 26, 2019

Meghan Markle also spoke about meeting Simon Kiongo from Kenya, a Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholar, who traded vegetables from his family farm to cover his tuition costs and is now doing cancer research for his country.

"It struck me as such a prime example of how so many around the world yearn for education and do whatever they can to afford themselves that opportunity. Now, with support from the ACU, he is doing remarkable cancer research for his country, specifically looking at fertilizers in the food supply and the carcinogenic links that has on community health. Simon is higher education in action," the royal said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had revealed they would take about six weeks off towards the end of the year for some family time, and will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham this year.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.