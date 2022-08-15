Prince Harry said his upcoming memoir will include "wholly truthful" details of his life experiences and this will reportedly include his past relationships. It is believed that his wife, Meghan Markle, was left reeling when she read intimate details about his past romances in his book.

Penguin Random House has assured that the book will be an "intimate, heartfelt account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape" the 37-year-old. It is believed that it will shock not just the British royals but also those outside of Buckingham Palace, especially the former "Suits" star.

A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Heat magazine, "This narrative that Meghan essentially stood over Harry as he wrote the book is way off the mark. He and [ghostwriter] JR Moeringer spent months going through his private photo album, journals, emails, and so forth."

The insider claimed that while poring through them, "it naturally brought up some extremely raw feelings and surprise anecdotes, many of which came as a huge shock to Meghan when she read through the manuscript."

It is believed that some of the things that shocked the Duchess of Sussex were the stories about Prince Harry's past relationships. He previously dated Chelsy Davy from 2004 to 2010, and their romance was very much publicised.

It was during his time with the Zimbabwean student that he broke the royal protocol against showing PDA. They were often photographed kissing each other in public. The Duke of Sussex also previously dated actress and model Cressida Bonas between 2012 and 2014.

The source claimed that aside from his past relationships, Prince Harry's memoir will also look back at his wild partying days. There are said to be "tons of other revelations about his partying and some of the terrible choices he made that are tough to sugar-coat, to say the least."

However, Meghan is believed to be accepting of Prince Harry and knows he "had a very lively past." The insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "wouldn't have found him nearly as appealing if he hadn't lived life to the full and got everything out of his system before they settled down and committed to a long-term future."