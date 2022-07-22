The royals are said to be anticipating personal attacks from Prince Harry in his upcoming memoir. His biographer even hinted at the controversy that the book could cause when it comes out later this year.

Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is done writing his memoir. It is "now finished and has completed legal checks."

He hinted that Prince Harry's memoir will certainly attract some drama as he wrote on Yahoo News UK, "Of course, whether you are a working member of The Firm or not, drama will always be lurking around the corner for any royal, whose private lives are rarely that."

Speaking of the duke's book, he continued that it "will no doubt invite some of it [drama] in" even though sources have claimed over the past year that "it doesn't include those much-reported 'attacks' on his family."

However, Scobie said the book gives Prince Harry the "biggest chance to tell his side of the story– and paint a clearer picture of the man, husband, father, and global citizen he is today." He even compared the 37-year-old to his mother, the late Princess Diana, and wrote, "Just like his late mother, he too has spent considerable lengths of his life misunderstood."

In a press release for his book, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he wrote his book not as the prince he was born but as the man he has become. He promised that it will contain a "first-hand account" of his life "that's accurate and wholly truthful."

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he announced.

There are concerns that Prince Harry could lash out at Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in his memoir for breaking up his parents' marriage. He could reportedly also go after Prince Charles. But it is believed that he will not speak ill of Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton.