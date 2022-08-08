A body language expert claimed that Meghan Markle's role in her marriage to Prince Harry has changed over the years and this was evident through their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on July 18.

Darren Stanton, of Beffair Casino, analysed the gestures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the event. He said the former "Suits" star subtly showed that she supports her husband entirely with her hand gestures that seem to calm him down.

He said the Duchess of Sussex's body language is different now compared to the early days of her joining the Royal Family. Stanton claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "was previously used to being the centre of attention." But now "she is more than content letting Harry take centre stage."

During the assembly, the 37-year-old took to the stage to give his speech about climate change, world hunger, and the war in Ukraine, to name a few. He also touched on a few policies in the U.S.A.

Stanton pointed out that it was clear Meghan Markle was trying to boost Prince Harry's confidence. He told the Mirror, "It's clear from Meghan's body language that she loves Harry very much. She very much plays the role of his biggest supporter in their relationship, with Meghan on hand to boost Harry's confidence in situations where he isn't feeling as self-assured."

Stanton explained, "Right from the outset, Meghan was a very strong and confident person. Perhaps, this was due to her tenacious nature and the motivation she has had to have become a star in her own right in the world of acting - a career that takes a lot of determination and passion, traits she has shown to have intrinsically."

The body language expert noticed that over the years there have been "many tell-tale gestures of Meghan helping Harry to feel at ease." These include "her touching his elbow when they're out at engagements or holding his hand or arm to give reassurance."

He added that Meghan Markle also shows Prince Harry that "she is on hand to support him" by "subtly placing her hand on his back" which is "both a protective and comforting gesture."