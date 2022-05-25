Meghan Markle reportedly showed caution in her public display of affection towards Prince Harry at his polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Sunday.

The couple shared a kiss on stage after the duke's polo team won the tournament. In photos and videos shared online, the 37-year-old can be seen leaning in to kiss the Duchess of Sussex. She planted her hand on his cheek seemingly to cover their mouths as he kissed her. She was then seen wiping the red lipstick off his face afterward.

Body language expert Judi James said the sweet gesture looked "out of place in the rather macho-infused line-up" of the duke's team. She also observed that the former "Suits" actress appeared reserved in her show of affection towards Prince Harry.

She told the Mirror, "Meghan is in complete 'command, control and steer' mood with this congratulatory kiss at polo."

James explained, "Previously the couple's signature handclasp with meshed fingers and Harry's glances of appreciation and Meghan's smile responses showed their usual high levels of affection and, of course, polo is the traditional peacocking sport for royal males who get to show off their dashing bravado in the saddle as well as their muscles in those romantic white jodhpurs, but for the winner's kiss here there was still a level of caution from Meghan."

However, she noted that as the Duke of Sussex "leans in with all his customary keenness for some intimacy signalling, Meghan places two hands up to his face in what looks like a bit of a steering and restraining gesture."

James pointed said the reason would be that Meghan Markle has red lipstick on, a wide-brimmed hat, and giant shades. They "would all form a tactical nightmare for anything more passionate than a peck on the cheek."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a kiss after she presented his team with the trophy on stage. She also gave each member of his team a kiss on the cheek to congratulate them. The polo match comes ahead of the couple's trip to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.