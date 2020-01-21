Following their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to build a life in Canada. After days of contemplation, Queen Elizabeth II gave a nod to Sussexes decision to split from the royal family on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the first time for a casual stroll in the woods with baby Archie and her pet dogs.

The former television actress was pictured taking a walk, for the first time in Canada, since her departure from the UK. In the pictures, as obtained by Daily Mail, she can be seen dressed casually wearing a black top and tracks that she paired with hiking boots and a beanie. She strapped up baby Archie to her chest and held her black Labrador Ox and beagle Guy as she hiked, enjoying the Canadian landscapes on a foggy morning. She was also accompanied by two security guards at a distance and looked joyous with her unmissable smile.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has just arrived in the country. As per the report, he travelled via British Airways flight 85 from London's Heathrow airport. After nearly a 10-hour flight, the prince arrived and took a black minivan for road travel before he could reunite with his family. Via WestJet, Harry took off to Vancouver Island and landed at Victoria Airport which is only a couple of miles away from a $14 million oceanfront mansion.

It is the same place, where Meghan and Harry spent their six weeks break at the end of November 2019. While Harry was away working out a constructive solution for his request to step back from royal duties with senior royals of the family, Meghan spent time in the mansion with their eight-month-old son.

Before heading to Canada, Harry carried out his final royal duties and met the leaders from different African countries who arrived in London for the UK-Africa Investment Summit being hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He carried out private meetings with Moroccan PM Saad-Eddine El Othmani Peter Mutharika, President of Malawi and Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique as requested by the government.

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement defining Meghan and Harry's future roles within the institution.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," reads the statement.