Meghan Markle has definitely passed down some of her physical traits to her firstborn son Archie, as royal fans noted their similarities in a recent photo.

Netizens took to Twitter to share a comparison photo of the mother and son and the resemblance is hard to miss. The first picture shows the Duchess of Sussex as a young child. According to Hello Magazine, she is six months old in this snap as she sits on her half-sister Samantha's lap.

The other photo shows Archie on a swing. The picture is a crop from Prince Harry's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See," which featured the toddler playing with his dad on the swing.

“I wish she could’ve met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie.” pic.twitter.com/Zd02DwFSrs — best of diana (@dianaofhearts) May 21, 2021

"Archie been looking a lot like Meghan," one fan tweeted along with a crying and heart emoji.

The two-year-old has curly hair in the photo similar to his mum. Meanwhile, others thought that Archie is still the spitting image of his father the Duke of Sussex when he wears a hat. Others pointed out he has red hair too like his dad.

"With his hair out he looks like Meg but with a hat on, he's spit image of Harry," the fan noted and another wrote, "He looks like Harry!"

"One minute a young child looks like pop then the next minute they look like mom. Normal at such a young age. Both M& H are good-looking so for young Archie it's a win-win whomever he takes after. H & W both take after the Spencer side also," another fan commented.

"I have always said that Archie looks like his mother from the 1st time we saw him at the photo call. He's a mini- Meghan with his curly and wavy hair," another tweeted.

I have always said that Archie looks like his mother from the 1st time we saw him at the photo call. He's a mini- Meghan with his curly and wavy hair. — Erikk_the_Dane™ (@Erikk_the_Dane2) May 22, 2021

"The Me You Can't See" shared glimpses at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family life. It showed a clip of Meghan Markle, Archie, and their dog playing by the beach and then of the toddler giggling as Prince Harry swings with him and tries to reach for him. Soon there will be four in the family as the couple is expecting a baby girl in the summertime.