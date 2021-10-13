An unearthed interview of Meghan Markle shows her sharing her top tips for being a "girl boss," which includes "avoiding drama" and knowing self-worth even when "wiggling around in a pencil skirt."

The Duchess of Sussex, who starred as paralegal Rachel Zane in American drama "The Suits" at the time, was giving the suggestions in an interview with InStyle in 2015 about how to get ahead. She gave nine tips about taking charge and being a power player in the chat, which dates a year before she met her now-husband Prince Harry.

"I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value. It's important to flex your intellectual prowess, even if you're wiggling around in a pencil skirt," she told the magazine, adding that girls should follow the advice of dressing for the part that they want instead of the one they have.

The then-actress's first suggestion was to say no to things when needed, noting that people get more comfortable in saying no when they get older and gain a sense of self-worth. Her second tip was to have a support system and learning to delegate tasks.

The 40-year-old, who has had her fair share of drama since the interview, most notably her sensational exit from the British royal family and subsequent interviews, suggested that women need to stay away from interoffice drama and politics. Though she herself got caught up in an office scandal when she was accused of bullying her staff at Kensington Palace, Meghan said in the interview, "I think in life and in the office, it's best to stay out of the drama. You'll be endlessly happier for it."

Her fourth tip was to treat yourself and take breaks from work so that it doesn't become the "end-all, be-all." She then said that women must get their clothes tailored for their bodies and have a "power piece" that can lift up their day. The mother-of-two, whose wardrobe choices often make headlines, advised others to invest in the classics and finding the right balance between cute and classy. Her final tip was to "let your wardrobe do the talking."