Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce original content, and that could include a documentary about their love story.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far announced two projects with the streaming giant. Their animated series "Pearl" was unfortunately cancelled as part of the company's budget cuts. They now only have one in progress, "The Heart of Invictus" which is a documentary they filmed in The Hague.

There are rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also doing a reality TV series in the style of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The couple has reportedly allowed a Netflix camera crew into their Montecito mansion to give viewers a glimpse into their day-to-day life. It would reportedly be an "At Home With Meghan and Harry–type docuseries."

However, the former "Suits" actress squashed the rumours. Instead, she said it will be a "historical documentary" about her relationship with the Duke of Sussex. She said in her cover interview for the fall issue of The Cut magazine, "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story."

She then quoted a line from the speech she gave at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, in which she took comfort "in the resounding knowing that, above all, love wins."

"I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on," Markle continued.

The duchess then hinted that what they are currently working on is a Netflix documentary about her love story with Prince Harry. When pressed for details, she replied, "What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey. I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl."

Meghan Markle said she is going to let her publicists and Netflix decide what can be shared with the public. But she admitted that "it's really nice to be able to tell your own story," especially "when the media has shaped the story around you."