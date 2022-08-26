Nacho Figueras, a long-time friend of Prince Harry, shared an insight into the life of the duke in a recent interview. He said the royal found an amazing partner in his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Argentine polo player said that he and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, have been friends with the royal for a long time, and know that he is happy with his life now. He shared that the 37-year-old is enjoying life as a father to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

"Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely," he told People.

Figueras admitted, "Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier." He also shared that he is "very happy" for the couple as he sees them being "a lovely family with their kids and their dogs" because that's what the duke has "always wanted."

"We got to spend a lot of time together on the field, off the field with our families. We really bonded more than we've ever bonded before, being able to be with him so much," he added.

Figueras competed alongside Prince Harry at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado on Thursday. He also teamed up with the royal on the Los Padres team for this season's tournament at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

However, they have known each other since 2007 when they first met at a charity match benefiting Sentebale, the charity organisation the Duke of Sussex founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to benefit children in Africa affected by HIV/Aids, poverty, inequality, and COVID-19.

Figueras said that from day one, he saw how committed Prince Harry was to his charity. He revealed that he has been to Lesotho with him a few times and has seen firsthand the great work Sentebale does and its importance to the children. He also saw how much the Duke of Sussex "really cares."