Former "Suits" star and wife of Prince Harry is a trained in kickboxing and martial arts. Meghan Markle, 38, has an impressive CV which includes speaking multiple languages. She also has interest in ballet, jazz and tap dancing.

The Duchess of Sussex has experience in musical theatre. She is also fluent in Spanish, and proficient in French, according to her CV that resurfaced, reports Mirror.

"I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series 'Suits,'" said Jorge Blanco, who trained Meghan in kickboxing and martial arts. He told this in an interview with Spanish Vanity Fair, during the filming of "Suits".

"We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she's super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent," Blanco said.

The trainer who once trained Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky has offered to train Prince Harry and Meghan if they ever got back to Toronto.

Harry and Meghan are now reportedly living in an $18 mansion in Beverly Hills owned by Tyler Perry. However, it is not known whether the couple is renting the place or staying there as the Hollywood mogul's guests.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harry and Meghan have been tight-lipped about their plans to earn money. They announced the name of their new charitable venture after they formally stepped down as senior royals in March. The Archewell foundation replaces the couple's Sussex Royal brand. They have plans to create a website for their new charity under the Archewell Foundation.

Meghan gave voiceover for Disney Plus's documentary film "Elephant." There have been reports of the couple being the subject of a book written by two journalists. It has been said that Harry and Meghan have collaborated on the upcoming book titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family."

In another news, the couple has started paying an amount of £18,000 a month as rent to retain Frogmore Cottage as their official British base, reports Daily Mail. The publication claimed that the arrangement came into effect from April.