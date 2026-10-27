Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling emotionally following disturbing allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, who is being investigated in the Philippines over claims that he possessed child sexual abuse images. A friend told HELLO! that the Duchess of Sussex was 'really, really upset' by the reports, which have also renewed attention on her decision to prevent her children from having contact with their maternal grandfather.

The allegations came to public attention in October 2026 after Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly discovered suspected child sexual abuse material among belongings at their father's former home in Cebu City, Philippines, and reported the matter to authorities. Thomas Sr has denied the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies'.

Meghan Markle Is 'Really Upset' Over 'Devastating' Allegations

Meghan and Prince Harry have reportedly taken their children Archie and Lilibet overseas for a short break, where they are spending time with close friends. According to HELLO!, people close to Meghan have been contacting her daily to offer support as she deals with the developments.

'She's just really, really upset,' a friend told the publication. 'She keeps on looking at Lili and she's in tears, and thinking about all the children, the alleged victims. She has young children herself. It's just devastating.'

The friend added that Meghan had previously decided to distance herself from media coverage for her own wellbeing. However, the former actress is reportedly getting a lot of messages from people who know her, reaching out to her and telling her how sorry they are for the recent controversy involving her family.

'It's just been an emotional rollercoaster for her. She's in bits,' the insider added.

The comments suggest that the allegations have brought renewed emotional strain for Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. However, the descriptions of her emotional state come from an unnamed source and have not been independently verified.

Meghan's Letter to Her Father Reportedly Addressed the Allegations

Meghan subsequently issued a statement expressing her distress and explaining why she had chosen to distance herself from her father. Her half-brother has also reportedly apologised to her for previously defending Thomas Sr.

Meghan reportedly wrote to Thomas Sr in December 2025, while he was recovering from the amputation of his left leg, making clear that he would not be allowed to meet Archie and Lilibet. According to reports published by The Sun, the letter also addressed allegations concerning his behaviour towards children. The reported contents of the letter have not been independently verified.

The correspondence followed years of estrangement between the father and daughter. Meghan has said that her decision to prevent Thomas from having contact with her children was intended to protect them.

On 23 October 2026, Meghan released a statement expressing distress over the allegations and sympathy for any children who may have been harmed.

'I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,' Meghan said.

She added that she hoped justice would be served and that the safety and protection of innocent children would remain the priority.

Thomas Markle Jr Apologises After Alleged Images Discovery

Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan's half-brother, has reportedly apologised for defending their father during the family's years-long estrangement. According to media reports, he told Meghan he had handed evidence to Philippine authorities after allegedly discovering child sexual abuse material among their father's belongings.

In his reported apology, Thomas Jr said: 'I now know I have been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years. Having seen what I have seen, I believe the man I've been defending and caring for is a monster.'

Thomas Jr also reportedly acknowledged Meghan's decision to maintain her distance from their father, expressing regret for having taken Thomas Sr's side during the family dispute. He concluded by wishing Meghan and her family well.

Philippine authorities have confirmed that the allegations concerning Thomas Sr are under investigation. The FBI has also said it is aware of the allegations and will provide support to Philippine authorities as appropriate, including investigating any related potential violations of US federal law.

Thomas Sr has denied the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies', according to media reports. The claims have not been established as fact, and no conviction has been reported in connection with the matter.

The latest developments have renewed attention on Meghan's long-standing family estrangement and her stated determination to prioritise her children's safety.