Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan Markle's half-brother, has accused their father of possessing child sexual abuse images, while an earlier letter containing allegations against him has been attributed to his former wife.

Thomas Markle Sr denies the accusations and says he welcomes an investigation to establish that he did not commit the alleged acts.

Philippine authorities said on 25 October that a laptop was undergoing forensic examination, with results expected within a week of that statement.

As of the latest reports reviewed, no completed forensic findings or criminal charges had been publicly announced. The available reporting does not establish that Markle Sr knowingly possessed illegal material.

Thomas Markle Jr Says He Contacted Authorities

Markle Jr alleges that he discovered sexually explicit images of children on computers and a mobile phone among storage boxes his father left behind in the Philippines. 'When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad,' he told The Sun.

He reportedly contacted Philippine authorities, the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. His father denies the allegations and says he welcomes an investigation.

Earlier Letter Written by Former Wife, Reports Say

Roslyn Loveless, Thomas Markle Sr's first wife and the mother of Thomas Jr and Samantha Markle, wrote the earlier letter containing allegations against him, the BBC reports. The letter was sent to London's Metropolitan Police in January 2019, although Meghan said she understood it had been sent in 2018.

Meghan said the letter contained 'troubling and disturbing allegations' and that she had received assurances they were being investigated. The Metropolitan Police reportedly confirmed receiving the letter in January 2019.

Philippine Police Examination Remains Ongoing

Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said officers had inspected Markle Sr's home and found material he described as child pornography, along with a laptop.

However, the discovery of suspected material and the examination of digital devices are separate matters. Reports said police needed the appropriate warrant before examining the devices' data, and forensic analysis was required to establish their contents.

Officials had said they expected results within about a week, but that timetable was an estimate rather than confirmation that findings had been released. The investigation is intended to establish the nature and origin of the material and whether there is sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

Meghan Explains Decision to Keep Children Away

In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly on 23 October, Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations.

'My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,' she added.

She said an earlier letter contained 'troubling and disturbing allegations' about her father and that she had received assurances they were being investigated.

Explaining her decision to keep him away from her children, she said: 'Any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.'

Thomas Markle Sr Disputes the Accusations

Markle Sr dismissed the accusations as 'sick lies' and denied downloading child sexual abuse material.

He said he welcomed an investigation to establish that he had not committed the alleged acts. He also said the computers had been out of his possession since 2025 and had been shipped from Mexico to the Philippines.

He maintained that he did not know who had accessed the devices, challenging the suggestion that he was responsible for the material his son alleges he discovered.

The two men dispute each other's account of the events. Thomas Jr says he reported the material after discovering it, while his father denies downloading it or committing the alleged acts.