Philippine authorities expect forensic results within a week as they investigate suspected child sexual abuse material reportedly found at Thomas Markle Sr.'s former home in Cebu, Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor 'Jonvic' Remulla Jr. has said. Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, denies the accusations of wrongdoing.

The investigation follows a report by Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., who told The Sun that he had discovered electronic devices among belongings at the property. The details of the reported findings have not been independently verified.

Philippine Authorities Await Forensic Findings

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said on Sunday that the Women and Children Protection Center-Visayas Field Unit was leading the investigation, with assistance from Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 and the Regional Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking 7. The items, voluntarily turned over by Thomas Markle Jr., have been inventoried and placed in police custody.

Authorities are investigating the nature and origin of the reported material and whether it may be linked to violations of Philippine law. 'To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of any possible victims, we cannot release further details for now. We will provide updates once these can be shared,' Co said.

Remulla also said authorities would coordinate with their counterparts and consider appropriate legal action against Markle Sr. if sufficient evidence were found to support charges. He added that the laptop was undergoing forensic examination, with the full results expected within a week.

The FBI said it was aware of the allegations and would support Philippine authorities where appropriate. It would also investigate any related allegations involving potential violations of US federal law.

Markle Sr. Denies Wrongdoing as Philippine Investigation Continues

Markle Sr. has strongly denied possessing child sexual abuse images, describing the accusations as 'sick lies' in comments to the Daily Mail. He claimed he had not possessed the computers since leaving Mexico with his son in 2025, when he moved to the Philippines for what he described as 'a fresh start'.

'This is bullsh*t. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies,' he told the outlet. According to The Sun, Markle Jr. told Philippine detectives he had discovered 'hundreds, if not thousands' of alleged child sexual abuse images on computers and mobile phones kept in four large boxes at the property. The newspaper also reported that he had contacted the FBI.

Meanwhile, Markle Sr. told the Mail that he had 'never had sex with anyone under the age of 18.' He also said he had travelled to the Philippines at least twice while single and paid for sex.

Meghan Says Estrangement Was to Protect Her Children

In a statement released on Friday, 23 October 2026, Meghan said she had been made aware of troubling allegations against her father after a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police. She initially recalled that the letter was sent in 2018. The Metropolitan Police later said its records showed it received the letter in January 2019, and a spokesperson for the duchess acknowledged that she may have been mistaken about the timing.

'Any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,' she said. Meghan said she hoped justice would be served and that the safety and protection of innocent children would remain the priority. She has been estranged from her father since 2018.