Philippine police are seeking a warrant to examine four boxes of electronic devices linked to Thomas Markle Sr, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The devices are suspected of containing child sexual abuse material, but investigators have not publicly confirmed what the files contain or whether they establish any wrongdoing by Markle Sr.

At a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said the forensic examination could take about a week once the necessary warrant is granted. Investigators must establish the nature and origin of the files and determine who owned the devices.

What Was Inside the Four Boxes

The PNP's Women and Children Protection Center said its Visayas field unit received the boxes from Markle Sr's son, Thomas Markle Jr. The items reportedly included laptops, desktop computers, hard drives and other electronic equipment and personal belongings.

According to reports, Thomas Jr came across the suspected material while looking for a phone among his father's belongings. He subsequently contacted authorities and surrendered the items.

Reports differ about where the boxes were stored. Some accounts place them at Markle Sr's former home in Cebu City. Others say they were stored at a friend's home in Cordova, Cebu. The available accounts do not conclusively establish whether these descriptions refer to different stages of the recovery.

Markle Sr arrived in Cebu in January 2025 and left the Philippines in May 2026.

🚨SHOCKING: Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., 82, is reportedly under investigation following allegations that hundreds — potentially thousands — of illegal images involving minors were found at his former home in Cebu, Philippines, according to The Sun.



His… pic.twitter.com/OvmIiiAMcG — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) October 23, 2026

Ownership and Timing Could Decide the Case

Co declined to discuss the contents of the devices, saying investigators needed to establish the nature of the files, their origin and ownership. The investigation followed allegations by Thomas Jr that he had encountered material potentially linked to offences under Philippine laws on online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC).

Under Philippine law, OSAEC covers various forms of online sexual abuse and exploitation involving children. The precise offence, if any, would depend on the evidence and the applicable legal provisions.

Investigators must determine whether the suspected material constitutes an offence and establish the relevant facts before deciding what action may be warranted. Co also referred to the need to establish the identities of any victims, if there are any.

The PNP has not publicly confirmed that any file has been linked to Markle Sr or that forensic examination has established criminal liability.

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad Thomas Markle Sr, 82, is alleged to be under police investigation in the Philippines after son Thomas Jr, 60, claimed to have discovered child abuse images. pic.twitter.com/oriAG4xZpf — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 23, 2026

Markle Sr Denies Wrongdoing

Markle Sr, 82, has denied the allegations, and no charges had been filed against him at the time of publication.

Police have said the items were voluntarily surrendered by Thomas Jr and placed in police custody. The examination of data on the devices remains subject to the required warrant.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that its regional anti-trafficking task force in Cebu is handling the matter. The PNP has also said it will coordinate with British and American law-enforcement authorities.

Any further action will depend on the evidence gathered and the applicable legal requirements. The discovery of suspected illegal material would not, by itself, establish that a particular person committed an offence.

For now, investigators are awaiting authorisation to examine the data on the devices. Until the files have been assessed, their contents, ownership and relevance to the allegations remain unconfirmed. The findings may inform decisions about whether further investigation or legal proceedings are warranted.