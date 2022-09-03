Meghan Markle refuses to let a traumatic experience go to waste if it offers an opportunity to trash the royal family, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Markle is taking every opportunity to lambast the royal family after she claimed that the clan's lack of support and the ongoing "racism" going on inside the palace were among the reasons behind her and Prince Harry's royal exit in 2021.

An unnamed informant told the publication, "Meghan is clearly using anything she can to get people to feel sorry for her – and to backstab Harry's family."

The palace insider added that, "This is another low-blow attack against the royals Meghan clearly hates. The Sussexes need to go away and get on with the royal-free life they craved in their $14 million California mansion. Frankly, we're tired of hearing from them."

To recall, Meghan Markle claimed royal aides forced her to carry on an official engagement in South Africa in 2019 despite her being in tears after a heater fire broke out in Archie's nursery room. Although Prince Harry's then-four-month-old baby was not in the room or in danger, the Duchess of Sussex did not want to continue her tasks at the time.

"As a mother, you go, 'This doesn't make any sense,'" Markle whined to tennis superstar and close pal Serena Williams during the premiere episode of her highly anticipated podcast for Spotify called "Archetypes."

Royal experts, such as Richard Kay, criticised Meghan Markle for allegedly launching another attack on the royal family through the platform. In a recent appearance on "Palace Confidential," he said, "Meghan seems to be making a point that she shouldn't have been asked to continue with her royal engagement. Well, I kind of remember when William got clubbed over the head with a golf club and was rushed to hospital."

Daily Mail's diary editor Richard Eden also said that the revelations of Meghan Markle on Archetypes" clearly showed that she "did misunderstand the Royal family." Eden added, "[She misunderstood] you have to carry out your duties, it's not all about you."

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the allegations that she is taking every opportunity to lambast the royal family. So, avid followers of Prince Harry's wife should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.