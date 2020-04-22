Infuriated British taxpayers are already asking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to payback their £2.4million that they used for the renovation of their Frogmore Cottage at Windsor estate. The couple officially stepped down from their royal duties on March 31.

The money used towards the refurbishment of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's 19th century home came from the Sovereign Grant that includes taxpayer's money for each working royal. Soon after the Sussexes announced their exit from the royal family, the taxpayers raised their concerns. Even though the couple plan to use the cottage as their UK residence, they have promised to pay back the taxpayers.

According to Daily Mail, Taxpayers' Alliance and anti-monarchy website Republic are now asking the royal couple to reimburse the public fund. And they want it done neatly and transparently.

"Taxpayers would welcome the news of the Sussexes returning the funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage to the public purse," said a spokesperson to Taxpayers' Alliance.

The massive renovation at Frogmore Cottage took place after the couple got married in May 2018. As per the report, the cottage which was originally five apartments was then converted into Sussexes official royal residence using the public funds. The couple moved in in 2019 and by the beginning of 2020, they announced their exit.

The spokesperson goes on to explain that taxpayers' demand for a refund is only the right thing to do since Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to lead a financially independent life, abroad.

"The Royals are granted public money in accordance with their duties. Given Harry and Meghan have chosen to forfeit those duties and live abroad as private citizens, it is only right that they now seek to cover the costs themselves," he added.

In early January, the couple promised to pay back the taxpayers' money. However, the details about how and when they will pay the money became a cause of concern for the public. Not only are they seeking full refund but they also want it to be done "as soon possible with transparency."

Graham Smith from Republic goes on to urge the couple to consider reimbursing the cost of their wedding that is estimated between £24million to £30million.

"They also need to be paying for their security and thinking about repaying the cost of their wedding."

Currently, Harry and Meghan are residing in their new Los Angeles home. And they are yet to announce when will they make the payment.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage," the palace said in a statement earlier in January as on its official website.