Meghan Markle is said to be looking to Oprah Winfrey's party planner, Colin Cowie, for help in setting up her 40th birthday bash on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants the birthday bash to be held at the £11 million Montecito mansion she shares with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. A source told Mirror that the talk show host recommended Cowie to the royal because he "always puts on fabulous parties."

He has planned parties for Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston. He was voted by Vogue as its number one wedding planner and caterer in the northeast United States in 2018. His mantra is said to be: "The equation for the gold standard of service isn't 1+1=2. It's 1+1=3. What can you do to stay ahead of the curve?"

After the lively gospel performance, @Oprah’s spectacular Civil Rights Legends Weekend drew to a close with a stunning brunch on the lawn... https://t.co/akpmJe15sw pic.twitter.com/lm5OSxtyqB — Colin Cowie (@colincowie) May 25, 2021

Meghan Markle reportedly wants it to be a "low-key" event or a "small gathering" compared to Archie's baby shower in New York in 2019. But she has 65 guests in mind, which other than her "closest friends and family," will likely include celebrities and other high-profile names.

They will be treated to "grazing tables" at her birthday party with food sourced from locals and wine from neighbouring vineyards. Even the cake Prince Harry has ordered is from local baker Posies & Sugar, which creates custom, minimalist desserts. Their cakes are often decorated with real flowers and with semi-naked icing.

The duchess' 40th birthday party may not be as "low-key" as she reportedly wants it to be. It will be no ordinary event just by looking at the Colin Cowie Lifestyle website. He described his work as "creating bespoke, luxury experiences worldwide." His "expertise lies in consistently planning and executing not just wedding and events but creating iconic experiences" for the clients and guests.

Winfrey's recommendation comes after her explosive Emmy-nominated sit-down interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in March. In it, they looked back on their experiences working as senior royals. They also shared how the media intrusion into their private lives prompted them to move from the U.K. to America. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in privacy at their California estate and run the non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation.