Meghan Markle was once scolded for wearing a particular necklace, according to the new biography "Finding Freedom." She was reportedly admonished by palace aides for wearing the piece of jewellery.

According to People, this incident took place when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had just started dating. She was reportedly spotted in an Ani + Wren 14-carat gold chain. The chain had her and Harry's initials "H" and "M." The very necklace got the Duchess of Sussex in hot water with palace aides.

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand details the incident and reveals that the duchess was advised against wearing such a necklace as it would only encourage paparazzi.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," the book states, as excerpted by the publication this week.

The book reports the details as revealed by one senior Kensington Palace aide who revealed that Meghan "said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel." However, mother-of-one was apparently felt "frustrated and emotional" after the call.

"While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewellery to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much," reads the report.

While the Sussexes claim that they have no involvement in the book, it is said that the book was written with the participation of those close to the couple. Meanwhile, this incident left the duchess "distraught." She called a friend and told her all about the incident.

"I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]," the publication notes, citing an excerpt from the book.

"Finding Freedom" continues to make headlines with claims about Meghan and Harry's life before the royal exit. The book is available for pre-order. It is slated to release on Tuesday, August 11.