Meghan Markle has not set foot in the U.K. since Megxit in 2020, and according to a royal author, she will only visit if she can make a documentary out of it.

Angela Levin claimed that the 40-year-old will only return to the country if she can bring a crew and cameras along. This would also be the reason why she is accompanying Prince Harry to the Invictus Games at The Hague in the Netherlands. The event will be filmed into a documentary for Netflix called "Heart of Invictus."

"Meghan is going because they're doing the next Netflix documentary. They're going with cameras, and she wouldn't want to miss out on the publicity," Levin told The Sun adding, "The Invictus Games don't belong to her, she likes taking over things that she thinks will be productive for her. She's not necessary there."

When asked if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. sometime this year, the royal expert said that they will if they will be allowed "to bring Netflix cameramen, they won't otherwise." Calling it "truly shocking," Levin thinks that "the royal family are deeply hurt, but that's precisely what they must want, otherwise, they wouldn't act like that."

She added, "It's such snub, you cannot believe that Harry is the same person as he was in 2018 when I met him."

The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly join her husband for the first few days of the Invictus Games. The trip to the Netherlands will mark only their second public engagement together since their New York visit last year and since they left their royal duties in January 2020.

It is said that Prince Harry will not even drop by to pay his family a visit in the U.K. while he is in Europe. This is believed to be because of his previous complaint about security risks in the country. He once said that he is "unable to go home" because of the lack of police protection for him and his family. This is why he is petitioning with London's High Court to overturn a ruling from the Home Office that he cannot pay for his security using his personal money so he can return home.