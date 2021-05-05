Meghan Markle has announced that she will be releasing a children's book she has written about the father-son bond, inspired by her husband Prince Harry's relationship with their son Archie. However, royal experts are not too pleased with the subject of her debut book.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the news on Tuesday, May 4, revealing that her book started as a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father's Day in 2019, a month after the birth of their first child. The book, titled "The Bench," is expected to hit the shelves on June 8, around two years after the British royal started writing it.

The 40-page book comes illustrated with pictures of a red-headed soldier, which has been done by bestselling artist Christian Robinson. The former American actress said in her statement: "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

The "Suits" alum, who is expecting her second child, a daughter, with Prince Harry, said her book would explore the "special bond between father and son" as "seen through a mother's eyes." The Duchess added that she hopes the book "resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

However, royal authors have warned the 39-year-old that she is "on dodgy ground" choosing to write a book about a father-son relationship at a time when both she and her husband Harry are not on good terms with their respective fathers, Thomas Markle and Prince Charles.

Royal biographer Penny Junor told The Sun: "It's very easy to talk about relationships between fathers and sons when they are two years old. But problems come when the children are older — as Meghan found out with her father and Harry with Prince Charles. So it is an odd thing to have done."

"She is on dodgy ground because of her relationship with her father and Harry with his. But it is also a very schmaltzy book by the sounds of it," the author added.

Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin also expressed similar sentiments, telling the outlet: "Once again we have the hypocrisy of Meghan and Harry saying one thing but not doing it themselves. I don't know how you can write about a boy, a son or a father, when you haven't spoken to your own father for years."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline that Meghan's choice of subject matter was bound to raise eyebrows, as she "seeks to highlight the undoubted bond between Harry and Archie, but it is common knowledge that she is publicly estranged from her own father, Thomas, whom Harry has never met."

"Also, the fact that Harry recently revealed to the world on Oprah that there was a rift between him and his father and that he had been cut off financially, was one of many shocks which that unfortunate interview provided," Fitzwilliams added.