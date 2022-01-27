Prince Harry is set to talk about mental health fitness as a representative of BetterUp during a virtual event on Feb. 3 with one of Meghan Markle's best friends, Serena Williams.

The tennis champ will join the Duke of Sussex and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux to discuss "cultivating the power of mental fitness through a bold commitment to Inner Work." The royal serves as Chief Impact Officer of the Silicon Valley startup that focuses on coaching and the importance of mental health.

"From creating companies and foundations designed to inspire others to achieve their best to tackling challenges and finding success both in and outside of work, Serena, Prince Harry, and Alexi share their personal stories and unique perspectives," reads the agenda for the event which is part of the company's first annual virtual "Inner Work Day." The discussion will take place at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Read more Fans rejoice to learn of Prince Harry's first public engagement for 2022

"Breakthroughs happen when you take a break. Learn how Inner Work builds Mental Fitness with BetterUp CEO @Arobichaux, Chief Impact Officer Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and world-renowned athlete @serenawilliams," BetterUp announced on its Twitter page.

Meghan Markle and Williams have long been friends way before the former married Prince Harry. The 23-time Grand Slam Champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian were among the guests at the Royal Wedding in May 2018. She also co-hosted Archie's baby shower in New York in 2019.

News of the tennis star joining the Duke of Sussex for the free virtual event at BetterUp thrilled fans. They shared their excitement on Twitter with one commenting, "Meghan's husband and Meghan's friend working together. Nice to have influential & intelligent friends. I can't wait!!!!!"

"Omg you got Serena tooooo? It's already amazing," another wrote.

"Alrighty then! Now, this is a flex!" one more chimed in" and another said, "This is going to be epic."

Prince Harry joined BetterUp in March 2020. As Chief Impact Officer, his "goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations." He also hopes that with his job he can "help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence."