Jessica Mulroney had netizens speculating that her cryptic social media post on Sunday, June 27, is aimed at Meghan Markle. Her post is about friendships lost and is said to speak of the status of her relationship with the duchess.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote about the loss of love and friendships and finding a better person in yourself at the end of the experience. In it, she wrote, "'Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone."

She continued, "And then, without even realizing it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along." Mulroney ended her post, "And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror."

Netizens suspect that her post tells of her friendship with Meghan Markle amid claims that they are on the rocks. They reportedly had a falling out after the 41-year-old former "I Do, Redo" host's racism controversy with Black influencer Sasha Exeter in June 2020.

Exeter claimed in a lengthy Instagram video that Mulroney "took offence" to one of her posts about Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd. She alleged that the stylist engaged in "very problematic behaviours and antics," sent her a threat in waiting, and used her "white privilege."

Mulroney has since issued a public apology, but her actions did not only lead to ABC and CTV cutting ties with her. It is believed that even her BFF Meghan Markle ended their friendship. A source at the time said that they are no longer friends while another claimed that "their friendship is definitely not what it was."

The Duchess of Sussex has remained relatively mum on negative rumours about their friendship. Meanwhile, Mulroney said in September 2020 that she and the royal "are family." She even called the former "Suits" star "the kindest friend" who would "check up on her every day." Then in March this year, she defended Meghan Markle against claims she bullied palace aids. A source claimed that Mulroney and the royal are still friends but not as close as they were because they have "just grown apart."