Thomas Markle Jr. addressed criticism of his appearance on "Big Brother VIP" from netizens who claimed he is only cashing in on half-sister Meghan Markle's popularity.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, he reminded viewers about where his sibling came from. Prior to becoming an actress in "Suits" and then Duchess of Sussex after she married Prince Harry, he said it was their father Thomas Markle Sr., who made sure she got to where she is right now.

"I'd like to talk to everybody about me riding in Meghan Markle's coattails. Simply the fact is that let's not forget where she came from. She came from my father's coattail," the Oregon native began.

"My dad worked his entire life in Hollywood on major, major popular TV shows, 'Married with Children', 'General Hospital', the list goes on. Meghan got the best schools, acting class, college, auditions, her first roles came from my father's coattails," he added.

"So it's ok for her to do it but God forbid anybody in the Markle family does it. The opportunity that I was given to go on 'Big Brother VIP' in Australia was incredible and I wouldn't trade that in for anything," Thomas Jr. continued.

He then accused Meghan Markle's PR team of "continuously badmouthing the entire Markle family." He said he has the right to defend himself and his family from "her vicious attacks in the media."

What's clear is Meghan has talent Thomas Jr. and Samantha don't. Thomas you're not using talent. You are infamous for bad mouthing you little sister. Why advertise with us November 9, 2021

"Just have to put that out there so everybody gets a clear understanding of what's fair and what's not fair," he concluded.

Thomas Jr. shared the video a day before "Big Brother VIP" released a clip of him writing an apology letter to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as part of a "challenge." In it, he asked for forgiveness for the mean things he wrote in his first letter in 2018, in which he called his estranged sister a "shady" woman and warned the royal against marrying her. He said he has and will always love his little sister and wished her and her family nothing but the best and happiness. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to respond to his apology.