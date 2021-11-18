Thomas Markle Jr. said he now leaves it up to fate whether his half-sister Meghan Markle will talk to him or not after he leaves "Big Brother VIP."

The Oregon native was evicted on Wednesday night's episode of the Australian reality TV series on Channel 7. After saying goodbye to his fellow housemates, he told the cameras that he is thankful for the life-changing experience on the show. He said it gave him the opportunity to cleanse his soul.

Thomas Jr. then talked about the second letter he wrote to the Duchess of Sussex on the show. He said he had mailed it to her already and now he will see what happens.

"I mailed the good letter to Meghan and it's in the post," he shared adding that the "ultimate outcome to that letter would be the smallest of any type of response." He thinks that "it may take a month or a year" for a response. But he is hopeful that he will "get something out of it" and if that happens then it means that he has achieved his goal of reconnecting with his estranged sibling.

In the letter, the former window fitter apologised for the hurtful things he said about Meghan Markle in the first letter he wrote in 2018. He said he wrote them at the time when he was hurt that she refused to acknowledge him as family. It had come "from a very dark and hurt part" of his heart.

He acknowledged that it was "very immature and wrong" and that he truly regrets it. What he really wanted to tell his sister is that he is proud of her and wants nothing more than her happiness with Prince Harry and their family.

"I wish you Meghan, Harry, Archie, and Lili the happiest, most loving life possible. Sincerely, your big brother, Tom," he concluded his second letter, which he wrote as part of a challenge on the show.

Thomas Jr. has since moved on after his exit from "Big Brother VIP." He revealed in a recent interview that he is now applying for jobs in Santa Barbara, California, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live with their children.